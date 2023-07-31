What Indictments? NY Times-Sienna Poll Shows Trump Extending Lead Over DeSantis By 37 Points



Things appear to be going from bad to worse for the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign, at least according to a brand new New York Times-Sienna poll showing former President Donald Trump extending his lead to 27 points over the Florida governor. If the race were head-to-head, the poll reveals Trump besting DeSantis by a 2 to 1 margin.

Writing for the NY Times, Shane Goldmacher reports:

The poll shows that some of Mr. DeSantis’s central campaign arguments — that he is more electable than Mr. Trump, and that he would govern more effectively — have so far failed to break through. Even Republicans motivated by the type of issues that have fueled Mr. DeSantis’s rise, such as fighting “radical woke ideology,” favored the former president. Overall, Mr. Trump led Mr. DeSantis 54 percent to 17 percent. No other candidate topped 3 percent support in the poll. Below those lopsided top-line figures were other ominous signs for Mr. DeSantis. He performed his weakest among some of the Republican Party’s biggest and most influential constituencies. He earned only 9 percent support among voters at least 65 years old and 13 percent of those without a college degree. Republicans who described themselves as “very conservative” favored Mr. Trump by a 50-point margin, 65 percent to 15 percent.

Other top candidates listed include former Vice President Mike Pence at 3%, Senator Tim Scott at 3%, former Governor Nikki Haley at 3%, Vivek Ramaswamy, and former NJ Governor Chris Christie, each coming in at 2%.

The poll also found that in a “hypothetical one-on-one race against Mr. Trump, he would still lose by a two-to-one margin, 62 percent to 31 percent, the poll found. That is a stark reminder that, for all the fretting among anti-Trump forces that the party would divide itself in a repeat of 2016, Mr. Trump is poised to trounce even a unified opposition.

Trump has seen several state and federal legal issues mount and was served a second superseding indictment alleging obstruction of justice in his classified documents case. The indictments do not appear to adversely affect Trump’s standing within the Republican party, as his poll lead continues to grow.

