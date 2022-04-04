Whoopi Goldberg Fumes on The View That KBJ Critics ‘Don’t Trust a Black Woman to Do the Job’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on Monday that Senate Republicans are opposing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s nomination to the Supreme Court because she is a Black woman.

The actress and comedian was reacting comments from Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) in which he said he would not be voting in favor of the judge. He also called her nomination a “high point for the country.”

“This is the most ridiculous — just say, ‘I don’t trust a Black woman to do the job’ because I know ya’ll didn’t have these same issues with [Supreme Court Justice] Amy Coney Barrett,” Goldberg said. “You didn’t ask those questions. You didn’t have those problems.”

She went on to claim Jackson has been treated differently because of the color of her skin, growing so frustrated she simply summed up her points by saying, “We all know what it is. It is something we all know. It’s there. This is something we are used to, but do you know what? You can’t take away what this woman is, and who she is, and what she’s done and how she got there.”

Jackson’s confirmation is all but secure as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) previously said she would break from her party and join Democrats in backing the nominee.

Goldberg’s co-hosts echoed her points, with Ana Navarro calling opposition to Jackson “cowardice” and Sunny Hostin arguing Jackson should be supported regardless of issues as another liberal judge will not sway the current conservative leaning of the Supreme Court.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com