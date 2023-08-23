GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy objected when comic and podcast host Bill Maher mocked him with a reference to “your boyfriend Donald Trump!”

Ramaswamy has ascended to the top of the non-Trump GOP field, at least in terms of media attention and for polling above his weight class, by making unabashed appeals to Trump’s base while consistently defending him.

On this week’s edition of Maher’s Club Random Podcast, the host sparred with Ramaswamy over Trump on a number of occasions, including an exchange in which Maher torched Trump for inciting the Capitol riot — and referred to Trump as Ramaswamy’s “boyfriend”:

BILL MAHER: This one certainly did not make up, excuse me. They certainly did not make up the idea that he tried every single possible way to steal that election. He tried…

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I was thinking of the first indictment…

BILL MAHER: Well, I’m talking about the one that’s important. And you know it’s important! He tried it through pressuring Mike Pence, who was doing something in a very ceremonial role to pretend that he could change the vote, the fake electors. He pressured the secretaries of state in these, the legislatures, they think, talked about bringing out the military. They talked about seizing voting machines. This country has done one thing that was more amazing than any other. They did many amazing things. But to me, the jewel in our crown, the peaceful transfer of power, so many countries cannot get this right.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Yes.

BILL MAHER: We were one of the few who could get it right. And one guy, your boyfriend, Donald Trump!

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Oh, come on!

BILL MAHER: Broke this and fucked…

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Don’t give me the boyfriend stuff! Come on. I’m running against him in this race. Okay?

BILL MAHER: I think you’re running to be his vice president.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Well, I’m glad you smoked that view out. I’ve already said and I’ll say it again, I’m not going to work for any admin.

BILL MAHER: So you would say no to?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I would say no.

BILL MAHER: You would say no to the vice presidency if Donald Trump offered it to you?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I don’t do well in a number two role. I just don’t.

BILL MAHER: To start? You’re 38!

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I don’t do well– I haven’t been a number two role in a long time. I think there’s a lot of ways to change this country.

BILL MAHER: Wow.