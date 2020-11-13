CNN swept all three hours of primetime on Thursday in the coveted 25 – 54 demographic and claimed victory in the total day ratings in the demo as well, fueled by strong viewer interest in both the aftermath of the 2020 election and the raging coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nielsen Media Research, CNN averaged 756,000 A25 – 54 viewers on Thursday. That first-place performance for the network was driven by a similar first-place finish from Cuomo Prime Time, which topped all of cable news with 816,000 viewers in the demo (2.89 million overall). Cuomo’s 8:00 p.m. lead-in, Anderson Cooper 360 landed in third place in cable programming on Thursday, winning its timeslot with 780,000 in the demo (2.78 million). And CNN’s 10:00 p.m. program, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, outpaced its timeslot rivals as well on Thursday with 672,000 A25 – 54 viewers (2.25 million).

Fox News slid in just behind CNN in Thursday primetime with 718,000 in the demo. Fox’s Hannity led the way for that network, with 794,000 viewers, good enough to make it the second most-watched show on cable news. Meanwhile, MSNBC trailed far behind the other two networks with 444,000 A25 – 54 viewers on average.

CNN also continued its ongoing win streak in total day ratings in the demo, with a strong A25 – 54 audience of 499,000. It beat out Fox News’ 337,000 mark and MSNBC’s 302,000 in the demo.

Fox, however, turned the tables on CNN in overall viewers on Thursday, winning both total day and primetime with 1.93 million and 3.82 million, respectively. Tucker Carlson Tonight claimed the daily cable news crown with an overall audience of 4.31 million, just beating out its 9:00 p.m. primetime successor, Hannity, that pulled in 4.10 million total viewers overall. Fox’s The Ingraham Angle rounded out the cable news top three in overall viewers with 3.05 million.

MSNBC fell just short of its Fox competition for total day ratings on Thursday, with 1.91 million overall viewers, as CNN came in third with 1.85 million. Likewise, in primetime, MSNBC was the runner-up with 2.73 million, just edging out CNN, which pulled in 2.64 million total viewers.

