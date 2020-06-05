CNN Takes Daytime, Primetime Ratings in the Demo for Sixth Straight Day; Longest Win Streak Since 2001

CNN once again took the daytime and primetime ratings titles in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic on Wednesday. It also achieved its sixth straight daily victory in total day and primetime in the demo, a win streak that it hasn’t matched since the weeks just after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

Its surging ratings come amidst a massive, cable-wide rise in viewer interest, as the country faces overlapping national crises and is now in its second week of nationwide protests over the alleged Minneapolis Police murder of George Floyd.

During its daytime programming, CNN pulled in an incredible 593,000 viewers in the demo, compared to Fox News’ 382,000 and MSNBC’s 242,000. In primetime, CNN again topped a whopping one million A25 – 54 viewers across all three hours, averaging 1.04 million from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. That bettered Fox’s also-impressive 950,000 viewers and, far behind, MSNBC’s 473,000 viewers in the demo.

Leading primetime in the demo on Wednesday was Anderson Cooper 360, which topped Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8:00 by more than 100,000 in the demo, 1.082 million to 979,000, respectively. Close behind AC360 was CNN’s follow-on programming, with Cuomo Prime Time with 1.03 million in the demo at 9:00 p.m. and Don Lemon Tonight with 1.02 million at 10:00 p.m. They edged out their respective Fox News competition, Hannity with 962,000 and The Ingraham Angle with 908,000 A25 – 54 viewers.

In total viewers, those two cable networks switched places, with Fox News again leading in daytime and dominating in primetime. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Fox News’s 2.09 million outpaced CNN’s 1.87 million and MSNBC’s 1.62 million. In primetime, Fox News padded its margin of victory substantially, pulling in 4.56 overall viewers while CNN took second with 3.07 million and MSNBC trailed with 2.85 million.

Notable standouts in primetime included all three Fox News programs, which all topped four million overall viewers. Closest behind them, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show with 3.54 million total viewer at 9:00 p.m. followed by CNN’s three primetime shows, again led by Anderson Cooper 360, which came in with 3.25 million overall.

