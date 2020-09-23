'Fox News at Night' Dominates at 11pm in Tuesday Ratings

Fox News at Night dominated in Tuesday’s ratings, easily beating its competition in the 11:00 p.m. hour in both overall audience and viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. That strong performance helped the show’s parent network win total day ratings — and primetime as well.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox’s Shannon Bream-hosted late-night program pulled in 413,000 viewers in the demo on Tuesday, outpacing the second hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon‘s 265,000 as well as The 11th Hour with Brian Williams‘ 230,000. In overall viewers, Fox News at Night won with an audience of 2.07 million, compared to The 11th Hour‘s 1.67 million and CNN Tonight‘s 807,000.

From 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Fox News won the day with an average of 396,000 A25 – 54 viewers. CNN came in second with an audience of 224,000 and MSNBC trailing behind with 193,000 viewers in the demo. Similarly, Fox News took first place in primetime on Tuesday with 753,000 A25 –54 viewers, while MSNBC was the runner-up with 367,000 and CNN in third with 324,000 viewers in the demo.

Fox’s prime-time victory was powered by Tucker Carlson Tonight, which was the most-watched show on cable news Tuesday, pulling in 862,000 viewers in the demo (4.73 million overall). The rest of the network’s primetime line-up scored second and third, respectively, through the night, as Hannity garnered 737,000 A25 – 54 viewers (4.43 million) and The Ingraham Angle 659,000 viewers (3.58 million).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]