Fox News Wins Total Day and Prime Time on Friday — But Rachel Maddow Places First in Cable News

Fox News maintained its week-long winning streak, nabbing the most viewers overall and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 in both total day and prime time Friday.

In total day, Fox was first in total viewers for the fifth straight day, averaging 1.51 million total viewers, and was also first in the demo, with 241,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.38 million, and third in the demo, with 172,000. CNN averaged 1.03 million viewers in total day, and was second in the demo, with 221,000 viewers agen25-54, according to data from Nielsen.

In prime time, Fox was also first in both total viewers and the demo for the fifth day in a row. Friday, Fox averaged 2.45 million total viewers and 371,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second with 2.3 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 286,000. CNN notched an average 1.39 million total viewers in prime time, and was second in the demo, with 302,000.

The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched in cable news Friday, with 3.09 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 413,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second in total viewers, with 2.96 million, and was first in the demo, with 447,000. The Five was the third most-watched show Friday, with 2.58 million total viewers, and 318,000 in the demo. Hannity was fourth in overall viewers, with 2.43 million, and was third in the demo, with 358,000. MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes rounded out the five most-watched shows Friday, with just over 2 million total viewers, and 217,000 in the demo.

Two CNN shows were in the top five most-watched in the demo Friday. Anderson Cooper 360 was fourth in the demo, with 328,000 (1.48 million total), and Cuomo Prime Time was fifth, with 321,000 viewers in the demo (1.49 million total).

In the early morning, MSNBC’s Morning Joe was first, with 1.33 million total viewers, and second in the demo, with 188,000. Fox and Friends was second in total viewers, with 1.17 million, and was first in the demo, with 217,000. CNN’s New Day was the third in the early morning, with 688,000 total viewers, and 151,000 in the demo.

