Fox News scored a win in both total viewers and viewers in the key A25-54 demographic Thursday, with a boost from Tucker Carlson, who had the most viewers in all of cable news. MSNBC dominated in the early morning, and CNN continued to win with demo viewers in daytime.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, whose show Thursday drew criticism for pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine, had 3.28 million total viewers and 477,000 in the demo – the most in both metrics for the day. Rachel Maddow had the second-most total viewers of the day, with 3.24 million, and the third-most demo viewers in prime time, with 421,000. The second hour of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on CNN had the second-highest viewership in the demo, with 425,000 (1.66 million viewers overall). The third most-watched show of the day was The Five on Fox, with 2.91 million total viewers (343,000 in the demo).

In overall prime time, Fox drew 2.69 million viewers, with 386,000 in the demo. MSNBC had 2.53 million total viewers, and 308,000 in the demo. CNN continued its trend of having the fewest total viewers in prime time – 1.72 million – but beating out MSNBC in the demo, with 372,000 younger viewers.

MSNBC had a strong morning, with Morning Joe winning in both total viewers (1.34 million) and in the demo (202,000). This is the show’s fifth straight week of winning the most total viewers, overtaking Fox for the first time since 2001. Fox and Friends was second, with 1.12 million total viewers and 191,000 in the demo. New Day on CNN had 770,000 total viewers and 174,000 viewers in the demo.

Daytime viewers also turned to MSNBC, which averaged 1.64 million total viewers, but the fewest in the demo, with 217,000. Fox News held the middle ground with 1.61 million total viewers and 231,000 in the demo. CNN had significantly more viewers in the key demographic than the competition – 304,000 – but had the fewest overall viewers, 1.36 million.

