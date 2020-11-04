Nearly 50 million people watched Election Night on the cable news and broadcast news networks during prime time, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

The big winners: Fox News, which was the most watched network of the night, and notched the highest-rated broadcast of Election Night in cable news history. CNN came in second, besting MSNBC and the rest of the broadcast networks.

Fox News drew 13.6 million viewers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., placing first in T.V. news by a few million. CNN was second with 9 million viewers. MSNBC came third, with 7.3 million, ABC News was up next with 6 million, then NBC News with 5.6 million, CBS News with 4.3 million and Fox with 3.4 million.

NBC News noted in a press release that across NBC and MSNBC, the news organization drew 13.4 million viewers.

In sum, about 49.5 million people tuned in.

Viewership in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic the ranking was similar.

Fox News drew 4.9 million viewers, CNN drew 4.4 million, NBC News took in 2.5 million, MSNBC drew 2.3 million, ABC News nabbed 2.28 million, Fox drew 1.68 million and CBS placed last with 1.66 million.

As for the business networks, Fox Business coverage of Election night, hosted by Neil Cavuto, drew 647,000 and 193,000 in the demo, beating out CNBC’s Shepard Smith led coverage which drew 117,000 in total viewers and 44,000 in the demo.

