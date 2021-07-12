One Fox News Mid-Morning Show Outpaced Top MSNBC Prime Time Performer in Ratings Demo Friday

Fox News’ mid-morning news offering, America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, had stronger audience turnout in the valuable A25-54 demographic than Rachel Maddow, who regularly delivers MSNBC’s most-watched show, in prime time.

Friday’s Newsroom, with Trace Gallagher filling in for Dana Perino’s regular co-host Bill Hemmer, averaged 246,500 viewers in the demo on Friday, while The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 242,000. Both of Newsroom’s individual hours topped Maddow in the demo, with Newsroom‘s 9 a.m. hour notching 250,000 viewers, and 243,000 at 10 a.m. Maddow, however, delivered more total viewers, with 2.18 million, compared to Newsroom’s average 1.25 million total viewers (1.27 million at 9 a.m. and 1.22 million at 10:00 a.m.).

Fox News also dominated in the top five most-watched cable news shows Friday, with Tucker Carlson Tonight in first with 2.51 million total viewers and 492,000 in the demo. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.25 million, and third in the demo, with 342,000. Maddow was third in total viewers, with 2.18 million (242,000 in the demo). Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.04 million, and second in the demo, with 353,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 1.66 million (252,000 viewers in the demo). Fox News Primetime was fourth in the demo, with 297,000 (1.43 million total), while the 8 a.m. hour of Fox and Friends and Gutfeld! at 11 p.m. tied for fifth in the demo, with 287,000 A25-54 viewers (1.35 million total viewers for Friends at 8 a.m., and 1.48 million total viewers for Gutfeld!).

Fox News handily won in key dayparts, starting with 1.34 million viewers in total day, and 251,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers Friday, with 931,000, and third in the demo, with 118,000. CNN was third, averaging 611,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 128,000.

In prime time, Fox was again first with 2.07 million total viewers, and 366,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.54 million total viewers, and 178,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 708,000 total viewers in prime time, and 152,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was most-watched with 1.09 million total viewers, and 238,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 844,000 total viewers and 108,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 431,000 total viewers and 79,000 in the demo. Notably, Fox News averaged more viewers in the demo in total day, prime time, and early morning dayparts than both CNN and MSNBC combined.

