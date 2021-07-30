One MSNBC Show Got More Than Double Its CNN Competitor’s Ratings on Thursday

MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber came in second at 6 pm on Thursday with more than double the ratings of CNN’s The Situation Room.

Ari Melber got 1.40 million viewers overall and 142,000 in the 25-54 viewer demographic. Wolf Blitzer got 646,000 total viewers, but came out ahead in the demo with 188,000.

Fox News’ Special Report, however, was number one overall, with 2.03 million viewers and 302,000 in the demo.

Fox scored with the five most-watched shows overall Thursday. Tucker Carlson Tonight came in first with 2.84 million viewers and 372,000 in the demo. The Five came in second with 2.64 million viewers and 341,000 in the demo. Hannity took third place with 2.22 million total viewers and 271,000 in the demo.

MSNBC and CNN had their most-watched shows in the 9 pm hour. The Rachel Maddow Show got 1.66 million viewers and 207,000 in the demo, while Cuomo Prime Time got 861,000 total and 178,000 in the demo.

Fox News won in total day numbers with 1.46 million viewers (208,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 953,000 (114,000 in the demo) and CNN’s 636,000 (141,000 in the demo).

In primetime, Fox similarly dominated with 2.28 million viewers (287,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 1.38 million (172,000) and CNN’s 784,000 (180,000).

