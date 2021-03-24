Sean Hannity Sees Big Jump In Key Demo Viewers Tuesday

Fox’s Sean Hannity took the top spot in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 Tuesday, while Fox regained its footing across all dayparts following Monday’s loss to CNN in the key age group.

Hannity wasn’t the most-watched show in cable news Tuesday – he landed in third, with 2.81 million total viewers – but did score the highest in the key demo, with 475,000, according to data from Nielsen. The win for most-watched went to Tucker Carlson, who had 3.21 million total viewers, and was a close second in the demo, with 473,000. The Five was the second most-watched overall, with 2.96 million, and was fifth in the demo, with 396,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth, with 2.71 million, and was third in the demo, with 402,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth overall, with 2.19 million, and fourth in the demo, with 399,000.

Fox averaged the most viewers in total day, with 1.6 million, and narrowly won the demo, with 258,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.24 million, and was third in the demo, with 153,000. CNN averaged 970,000 viewers in total day, and was second in the demo, with 255,000.

Fox won decisive victories in prime time, averaging 2.74 million total viewers and 449,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.03 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 265,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.21 million, and second in the demo, with 324,000.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with 1.15 million total viewers, and 188,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 1.1 million, and third in the demo, with 152,000. CNN’s New Day averaged 654,000 total viewers and 172,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]