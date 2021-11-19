Despite Low Approval and Negative Press, NYT’s David Brooks Announces ‘Biden is Succeeding’ in Buzzed-About Column

New York Times columnist David Brooks touched off a spasm of buzz with a column that proclaimed, in the face of plunging approval ratings and heaps of negative press, that President Joe Biden “is succeeding.”

The president’s approval ratings have been falling since June, a trend that accelerated with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the surge of the delta variant, and a ton of negative media coverage that has included a focus on the drawn-out process that produced several legislative wins.

But in the face of all of that — and on the heels of Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill-signing and just hours before his Build Back Better plan passed in the House of Representatives — Brooks has pitched a flag with a blunt assessment: “Biden is Succeeding.”

In the piece, Brooks acknowledges the tide of public opinion, but writes that “If presidencies were judged by short-term popularity, the Biden effort would look pretty bad. But that’s a terrible measure.”

He goes on to argue that despite “failures” like “the shameful Afghanistan withdrawal,” Biden’s presidency “will be judged by whether it reduced inequality, spread opportunity, created the material basis for greater national unity.”

“It is doing that,” Brooks writes.

He ends the piece with some weird advice, urging Democrats not to make certain programs temporary just to “make budget numbers look good” — which is part of the wrangling that has made their passage possible.

The blunt and contrarian message created a lot of buzz among political and media types — some of whom snarkily expressed surprise at agreeing with Brooks.

Here is an opinion column the White House will like https://t.co/hiXil2oJdN — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 19, 2021

A love letter to President Biden and his belief that spending trillions will ‘create a more equal, more just and more united society.’ https://t.co/6rjZy3M7Th — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 19, 2021

I’m tweeting a David Brooks column so I guess anything is possible. https://t.co/nK8tJDvfO0 — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 19, 2021

Biden’s a fan of David Brooks and will likely appreciate this column w/ the headline

“Joe Biden is succeeding”https://t.co/Re3GiTLOLf — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 19, 2021

woke leftist of note david brooks https://t.co/X8vuJkEVEe — 🦃Imani Gandied Yams🦃 (@AngryBlackLady) November 19, 2021

David Brooks — JOE BIDEN IS SUCCEEDING, despite what the media says. The expanded child tax credit has lifted 3 million American children out of poverty. Pay in the hospitality sector has soared 13% in a year. There are more job openings than ever beforehttps://t.co/irdfmJZqup pic.twitter.com/5njHbq5JuV — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) November 19, 2021

“Presidents are judged by history, not the distraction and exhaustion of the moment. Did the person in the Oval Office address the core problem of the moment? The Biden administration passes that test.” ~ ⁦@nytdavidbrooks⁩ https://t.co/1vb431ybBZ — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) November 19, 2021

“People distrust change. Success mobilizes opposition. It’s often only in retrospect that these policies become popular and even sacred.” https://t.co/HkezkaOsw6 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 19, 2021

Many Biden administration officials promoted the column as well, as predicted, such as White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain — who tweeted it again after Build Back Better passed the House.

“But this administration will be judged by whether it reduced inequality, spread opportunity, created the material basis for greater national unity. It is doing that.” Some much needed perspective on the Biden Presidency…https://t.co/4sN2HA3zb4 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 19, 2021

As the House passes Build Back Better, it seems like a good time to re-up this ⁦@nytdavidbrooks⁩ column from last night…. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/4sN2HA3zb4 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 19, 2021

Biden’s fortunes may end up having a lot to do with the fate of Build Back Better in the U.S. Senate, but thus far, the administration’s legislative wins have not translated into higher approval ratings.

