Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Has Recurring Nightmares About Tucker Carlson, Says She’s Still Trying to ‘Forgive’ Conservative Family for 2016

Tucker Carlson definitely brings in a big audience, but how many people can say the Fox News host is rambling on their dreams? Jennifer Lawrence can.

The Hunger Games actress dove headfirst into politics during an interview with Vogue published this week in which she blasted anyone who says they are not political and revealed she has had recurring nightmares about Carlson.

From Vogue:

Much of her disappointment was directed at certain relatives back in Louisville, Kentucky, where she’d grown up, including her father. The 2016 election had torn open a rift in her family. Repairing it was an ongoing process. Particularly since having a baby, she had been trying to heal. She even discussed with her therapist the recurring nightmares she has about Tucker Carlson.

Lawrence said the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade is a consequence of the country electing “a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise,” aka Donald Trump.

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise,” she said.

Lawrence revealed she’s spent years trying to forgive her family for 2016, but she also does not approve of people who “aren’t political.”

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” she said of her conservative family.

According to Lawrence, “politics are killing people.”

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t,” the actress said. “I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com