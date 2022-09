President Joe Biden’s speech condemning “MAGA Republicans,” which was aired in full on CNN and MSNBC Thursday night, brought a boost to the networks’ ratings.

CNN drew 1.54 million total viewers and 302,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic in the 8 p.m. hour, while MSNBC drew 2.37 million total viewers and 259,000 in the demo.

Fox News did not air the speech live (though Tucker Carlson railed against Biden while a box of the president on mute aired at the bottom corner of the screen) but still beat both CNN and MSNBC, drawing 2.89 million total viewers and 428,000 in the demo. Those numbers were down from Carlson’s ratings the prior Thursday night.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1019 NEW DAY:

331 MORNING JOE:

996 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

20 EARLY MORNING:

28 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1252 NEW DAY:

343 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

74 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1592 NEW DAY:

442 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1615 CNN NEWSROOM:

544 MORNING JOE:

1076 NATIONAL REPORT:

134 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1617 CNN NEWSROOM:

632 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

753 — BLUE BLOODS:

84 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1608 AT THIS HOUR:

590 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

697 — BLUE BLOODS:

94 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1737 INSIDE POLITICS:

651 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

733 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

149 BLUE BLOODS:

121 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1559 CNN NEWSROOM:

712 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

739 — BLUE BLOODS:

160 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1467 CNN NEWSROOM:

671 KATY TUR REPORTS:

925 AMERICAN AGENDA:

165 BLUE BLOODS:

245 3p STORY, THE:

1487 CNN NEWSROOM:

697 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1033 — BLUE BLOODS:

270 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1523 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

672 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1647 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

266 BLUE BLOODS:

269 5p FIVE, THE:

3104 SITUATION ROOM:

635 — SPICER & CO:

239 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

101 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2344 SITUATION ROOM:

640 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1348 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

269 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

45 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2353 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

863 REIDOUT:

1209 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

284 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2893 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1547 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

2378 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

221 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46 9p HANNITY:

2894 CNN TONIGHT:

899 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1910 PRIME NEWS:

158 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

64 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2431 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

761 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1882 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

154 BANFIELD:

59 11p GUTFELD!:

2296 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

571 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1151 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

89 NEWSNATION PRIME:

19

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

194 NEW DAY:

63 MORNING JOE:

110 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

9 EARLY MORNING:

21 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

210 NEW DAY:

49 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

251 NEW DAY:

100 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 MORNING JOE:

98 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

220 AT THIS HOUR:

88 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

86 — BLUE BLOODS:

28 12p OUTNUMBERED:

259 INSIDE POLITICS:

96 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

103 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

25 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

235 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

103 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 KATY TUR REPORTS:

104 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

41 3p STORY, THE:

207 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

128 — BLUE BLOODS:

40 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

213 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

94 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

138 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

20 5p FIVE, THE:

316 SITUATION ROOM:

102 — SPICER & CO:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

283 SITUATION ROOM:

132 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

115 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

21 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

311 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

161 REIDOUT:

109 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

31 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

428 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

302 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

259 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

32 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 9p HANNITY:

423 CNN TONIGHT:

203 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

169 PRIME NEWS:

22 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

360 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

163 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

144 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

28 BANFIELD:

14 11p GUTFELD!:

397 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

149 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

132 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 639,000

Fox News: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 1.12 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 118,000

Fox News: 263,000

MSNBC: 117,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 830,000

Fox News: 2.73 million

MSNBC: 2.05 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 183,000

Fox News: 404,000

MSNBC: 191,000

