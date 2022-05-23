‘Let Me Stop You Right There’: Tom Friedman Roasted for ‘Embarrassing’ Column About Off-the-Record Lunch with Biden

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman has been taking some heat over a column published on Sunday.

Friedman has long interspersed his columns with chatty anecdotes about movers and shakers in the realms of politics and business. His latest piece is yet another example. However, the meeting in question was an off-the-record lunch with President Joe Biden.

Titled, “My Lunch With President Biden,” the piece begins:

President Biden invited me for lunch at the White House last Monday. But it was all off the record — so I can’t tell you anything he said. I can, though, tell you two things — what I ate and how I felt after. I ate a tuna salad sandwich with tomato on whole wheat bread, with a bowl of mixed fruit and a chocolate milkshake for dessert that was so good it should have been against the law.

Friedman further claims that Democrats might be able to get 10% of Republican voters to support Biden, but he states that “we may not be able to get even 1 percent of Republicans to shift if far-left Democrats are seen as defining the party’s future.”

The column also declares Friedman departed his lunch with Biden “with a full stomach but a heavy heart” – twice.

Predictably, Friedman’s column soared like a lead balloon on Twitter.

Let me stop you right there. pic.twitter.com/SaPeT8YEgx — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 23, 2022

friedman spends 26 paragraphs decrying the threat to democracy posed by republicans and trumpism, and concludes in the 27th paragraph that it’s the left’s fault democrats can’t stop them. https://t.co/EYFakzxoN9 — mike casca (@cascamike) May 23, 2022

an absolutely bonkers paragraph here from thomas friedman that, sadly, summarizes how too many in power inside the democratic party feel. if you want to understand why cuellar is backed by so many, this is 50% why. the other 50% is he’s a reliable vote for the billionaire agenda. pic.twitter.com/foUtIySQXB — mike casca (@cascamike) May 23, 2022

Friedman says he left the lunch with a heavy heart because of “far-left Democrats” that are “seen as defining the party’s future.” But the piece doesn’t even mention Manchin or Sienma who have obstructed Biden’s agenda on voting rights, reproductive rights, climate, and more — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 22, 2022

The media is so desperate to cover politics as an amoral zero-sum game that disconnected morons like Thomas Friedman, who hasn’t flown anything but first class in 25 years, equate college kids and Black Lives Matter protestors with Nazis, mass shooters, and fascists. pic.twitter.com/GQg2aBtSOc — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) May 22, 2022

Not sure which is most upsetting: that Friedman agreed to a totally off-record meeting with the president (journalistic standards ftw!), that the president still thinks Friedman is a useful sounding board or that the White House serves tuna salad for lunch https://t.co/JBnWBM1o54 — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) May 22, 2022

1. Theory there is a large body of GOP voters who will jump ship if they present a sufficiently centrist face against Trump has been tried repeatedly: in 2016 it yielded a narrow Trump electoral college victory, in 2020 an even narrower Trump electoral college loss. https://t.co/Rp0V3KeFvZ — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 23, 2022

Once again, I am imploring you to remember that Tom Friedman writes his left-bashing columns from an 11,000 square foot house near the Bethesda Country Club and married himself into a shopping mall empire. pic.twitter.com/OarD90B3D9 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) May 23, 2022

Thomas Friedman believes Biden is being held hostage by Big Left, and uses a completely nonsensical argument to advance the claim. https://t.co/LFEhPzpO8k pic.twitter.com/jmNFJliAKX — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) May 23, 2022

Thomas Friedman believes Biden is being held hostage by Big Left, and uses a completely nonsensical argument to advance the claim. https://t.co/LFEhPzpO8k pic.twitter.com/jmNFJliAKX — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) May 23, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com