Meghan McCain Has a New Job After Leaving The View

Meghan McCain has announced her first gig since departing The View.

McCain, who left the hit ABC show in June at the end of the 24th season, is joining The Daily Mail as a columnist.

“It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut,” McCain said in a statement to the outlet. “I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.”

McCain also took to Twitter and confirmed the news to her social media followers.

Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail – I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space. Thank you for this opportunity Martin Clarke! https://t.co/N1BXXO1g23 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 9, 2021

McCain served as the conservative foil to her liberal co-hosts on The View, frequently leading to fiery debates with her co-hosts. McCain is married to The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, and she explained that her decision to leave the show was influenced by how she’d like to raise their baby daughter, Liberty.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com