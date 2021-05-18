The View went off the rails when their conversation on Congressman Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) sex trafficking allegations led to heated sparring between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain over the state of the Republican Party.

The show began on Tuesday by addressing the news that Gaetz’s former ally Joel Greenberg is cooperating with federal investigators after pleading guilty in the case relating to his own sex trafficking scandal involving a minor. Gaetz remains defiant in the face of the burgeoning scandal, though Greenberg attorney Fritz Scheller has repeatedly played coy about whether his client’s legal battles will have major repercussions for the congressman.

The View panel broke down the implications for Gaetz and whether or not he’ll be penalized over his scandal — with Behar entering the conversation by saying “the only sin you can commit in the Republican Party these days is if you say [Joe] Biden won the election. Everything else is fine.”

This all adds up to bad news for Gaetz, but he’s out there, having fun, enjoying himself, making jokes about it because he feels like he has cover in the Republican Party, because as I said, they don’t care what you do there as long as you say that Trump won the election.

McCain countered Behar by speaking of her connections with Republicans on Capitol Hill, and claiming that “the Republican Party and people on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by this.”

“I think I have a lot better sourcing on that than you do, Joy. No offense,” McCain said. She continued her tangent by saying “there are some people on the Left” who she also thinks should be kicked off of their congressional committees, but McCain reserved most of her fire for Gaetz.

It’s super disgusting. He should go to jail. It’s super embarrassing. I have nothing else to add. It’s gross. He’s a deeply unserious person. He should be removed from his committees…Matt Gaetz is a pervert who should go to jail. The end.

After an amusing side-note about Scheller’s resemblance to Jeff Bridges when he was in The Big Lebowski, Behar responded to McCain by acknowledging “You’re right, you know more about what’s going on in your party than I do.”

“My question is, if it’s not the Republican Party, shall I call it the QAnon party?” Behar asked. “What should I call your party now who defends people like Matt Gaetz and goes against Liz Cheney? What are we supposed to call it?”

“I think you can call it whatever you want,” McCain said, “because your influence in the Republican Party is almost zero!”

“Really!?” Behar reacted as McCain continued with her point about the political influence (or lack thereof) that the two of them have among Democrats and Republicans. The two of them ended up in a sustained fight — and even though Whoopi Goldberg tried to interject with a legal note, she forcefully ended the segment instead by throwing to commercials.

Watch above, via ABC.

