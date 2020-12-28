comScore

‘Rupert Has Had Enough’: NY Post’s Stunning Front Page Condemnation of Trump Sends Shockwaves

By Joe DePaoloDec 28th, 2020, 8:59 am

Photo by Zach Gibson – Pool/Getty Images

The New York Post‘s shocking front page plea to President Donald Trump to “Stop the Insanity” is opening eyes throughout the industry on Monday morning.

In a scathing rebuke, the Post’s editorial board implored Trump to give up his attempt to overthrow the election.

“You’re cheering for an undemocratic coup,” the editorial board wrote.

Trump getting ripped in the pages of major newspapers, is — of course — nothing new. But this particular criticism is sure to hit home — given that it comes from a paper Trump repeatedly praised in the run-up to the election, and one which has been largely sympathetic to his cause throughout his term.

Many observers viewed the stunning condemnation as an unmistakable signal that Post owner Rupert Murdoch is abandoning the president. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

