‘Rupert Has Had Enough’: NY Post’s Stunning Front Page Condemnation of Trump Sends Shockwaves

The New York Post‘s shocking front page plea to President Donald Trump to “Stop the Insanity” is opening eyes throughout the industry on Monday morning.

In a scathing rebuke, the Post’s editorial board implored Trump to give up his attempt to overthrow the election.

“You’re cheering for an undemocratic coup,” the editorial board wrote.

Trump getting ripped in the pages of major newspapers, is — of course — nothing new. But this particular criticism is sure to hit home — given that it comes from a paper Trump repeatedly praised in the run-up to the election, and one which has been largely sympathetic to his cause throughout his term.

Many observers viewed the stunning condemnation as an unmistakable signal that Post owner Rupert Murdoch is abandoning the president. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

wow… — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) December 28, 2020

Murdoch, no longer finding Trump useful, acts accordingly. pic.twitter.com/MHjpxziavt — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 28, 2020

When you’ve lost the NY Post… https://t.co/FdElPm6CyC — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 28, 2020

🚨🚨🔥🔥 Rupert has had enough. From @nypost: “Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.” https://t.co/c2ubxO8VTF — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 28, 2020

🔥Trump’s favorite newspaper, the @nypost, slams Trump for “cheering for an undemocratic coup….It’s time to end this dark charade. Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to #treason. It is shameful.” EXACTLY.https://t.co/dFoyZbsaVr — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) December 28, 2020

Donald Trump signed COVID relief bill at 11th hour last night but not before causing worry to millions of families over Christmas. His behaviour seems increasingly erratic. Even New York Post (who backed his re-election) is telling him to give it up: https://t.co/UghsjyX1qg — SallyLockwood (@sallylockwood) December 28, 2020

This is something he will most definitely see. https://t.co/hdeJ7LrtY2 — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) December 28, 2020

Trump loves — or maybe doesn’t anymore — the paper that said this. I don’t do ad hominem attacks, but sometimes there’s no alternative so I’m glad NY Post did. https://t.co/zebpxLiGm8 — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) December 28, 2020

Looks like Hugo Chavez is now the editor of the NY Posthttps://t.co/DQ2XtEtaQg — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) December 28, 2020

losing the NY Post is gonna leave a mark https://t.co/NkVhyYManM — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 28, 2020

“Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.” https://t.co/ynAEFz3Adv — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 28, 2020

Even the staunchly pro-Trump New York Post said: Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation’s. And he finally did. https://t.co/NISO2Yqv23 via @nypost — John Fund (@johnfund) December 28, 2020

Trump is dead to Murdoch. https://t.co/4egbwhDD2V — 𝙽𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝙲𝚘𝚌𝚑𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚎 (@natecochrane) December 28, 2020

