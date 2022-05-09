South Park Lawyer Reportedly Paid Off Hunter Biden’s $2 Million Delinquent Tax Bill

Lawyer and novelist Kevin Morris had been financially supporting President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and even paid off a $2 million delinquent tax bill, according to a report from the New York Post.

Morris has represented South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in the past and even won a Tony Award for helping to produce their hit Broadway play The Book of Mormon. He also published a novel titled All Joe Knight in 2016.

Hunter Biden’s friends describe Morris as a “sugar brother,” the Post reports, noting that a reporter attempted to ask Morris at his Malibu home about the financial support, but his wife “slammed the door in the reporter’s face.”

Sources also indicated Biden’s expenses in Los Angeles, including rent, are also being fronted by Morris.

Biden’s tax bill being paid would benefit him immensely as he is currently being investigated by the U.S. attorney in Delaware over his taxes.

Morris’ office confirmed to CBS News that the lawyer is “crafting a media and legal strategy” for Biden, though they provide no further details. Another Biden attorney, Christopher Clark, also said Morris is a “trusted advisor” to the president’s son.

Morris connection to the controversial Biden extends even further as he may also be working on a documentary about him. It was reported in March that Biden had taken a loan in order to pay back taxes owed, which may likely have been part of his arrangement with Morris.

On top of his documentary about Biden, Morris is also reportedly investigating how details from Biden’s laptop were leaked to the public last fall. The New York Post originally reported on details from the laptop, which was turned over by a repair shop owner who said Biden dropped it off, but then never picked it up. The documentary being produced by Morris will examine Hunter Biden’s life since the laptop went public and created a political firestorm for his father.

Since the laptop scandal — which led to numerous accusations of Biden using his father’s influence in business dealings — Biden has been seemingly doing just fine financially, selling paintings for a pretty penny and even publishing a memoir.

