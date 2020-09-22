Former House Speaker John Boehner has a new memoir coming out, the cover and title for which have recently been released, and judging by the largely bipartisan reaction from blue-checked Twitter accounts, people love it. The title? On the House: A Washington Memoir and the cover features a still-tanned Boehner sitting in a leather chair with his signature glass of red wine and still burning cigarette in a nearby ashtray.

It seems like a generation ago, but it really wasn’t that long ago that former Speaker Boehner was villainized by the progressives who loathed his political maneuvering against the Obama administration. Yet as is often the case, current interparty political venom makes us look back at yesterday’s bad guys in a more hagiographic manner. (See Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as examples.)

But Boehner has leaned into something of a “Mad Men” model, embracing his leather chair club aesthetic, but not shying away from his charming tendency to get emotional at the drop of a hat. And just like Don Draper’s end of series epiphany at a California meditation ranch, Boehner is commodifying his dissent by sitting on the board of a cannabis corporation. If you can’t beat ’em, smoke ’em?

But I digress…the point is that Twitter offered love and comedy in response to his new book. To wit:

This is the single greatest title and book cover in the history of publishing. pic.twitter.com/ZbCAMco8qf — Brett Horton (@bretthhorton) September 22, 2020

The table of contents page is just Barry White lyrics. #BookBoehner pic.twitter.com/OdFRAMIRx5 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 22, 2020

When you open the book, the sax solo from “Careless Whisper” starts playing pic.twitter.com/vqbXkyeoXG — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 22, 2020

During GOP policy retreats, Boehner would gather reporters for a happy hour where he would tell us stories, razz us and shoot the shit about politics and life. It was terrific. If this book is anything like that, it’ll be fascinating https://t.co/iPTwCilX1W — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 22, 2020

I’d be very tempted to vote for John Boehner purely on the basis of his book cover and nothing else. pic.twitter.com/NDTowKmy6O — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) September 22, 2020

Looks like he’s about to intro The Maltese Falcon on Boehner Classic Movies. pic.twitter.com/cDMic9cX5s — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) September 22, 2020

“the complexity and the gray lie not in the truth but what you do with the truth once you have it.” tell me if that’s from Boehner’s book or the Knives Out screenplay — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 22, 2020

I don’t know if Boehner is about to release a memoir, cut a deal with me, begin singing a bunch of lounge covers or ask me who we are going to whack. pic.twitter.com/tZqr7maOqH — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) September 22, 2020

cant wait to read John Boehner’s slightly risque noir detective series pic.twitter.com/46FhT97CO8 — Julian Hattem (@jmhattem) September 22, 2020

