Twitter Falls In Love With John Boehner’s New Book: ‘Single Greatest Title and Book Cover in History’

By Colby HallSep 22nd, 2020, 10:08 am

Former House Speaker John Boehner has a new memoir coming out, the cover and title for which have recently been released, and judging by the largely bipartisan reaction from blue-checked Twitter accounts, people love it. The title? On the House: A Washington Memoir and the cover features a still-tanned Boehner sitting in a leather chair with his signature glass of red wine and still burning cigarette in a nearby ashtray.

It seems like a generation ago, but it really wasn’t that long ago that former Speaker Boehner was villainized by the progressives who loathed his political maneuvering against the Obama administration. Yet as is often the case, current interparty political venom makes us look back at yesterday’s bad guys in a more hagiographic manner. (See Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as examples.)

But Boehner has leaned into something of a “Mad Men” model, embracing his leather chair club aesthetic, but not shying away from his charming tendency to get emotional at the drop of a hat. And just like Don Draper’s end of series epiphany at a California meditation ranch, Boehner is commodifying his dissent by sitting on the board of a cannabis corporation. If you can’t beat ’em, smoke ’em?

But I digress…the point is that Twitter offered love and comedy in response to his new book. To wit:

