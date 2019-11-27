Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema may have exposed a cheating husband in one of his restaurant reviews, according to a woman who claimed her husband was photographed dining with another woman in the article.

In Sietsema’s “Ask Tom” Q&A on Wednesday, an anonymous woman claimed that the food critic’s recent restaurant review contained a photograph of her husband eating with another woman, and that when she confronted him with the photograph, “he confessed to having an ongoing affair.”

“Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn’t me!” claimed the woman. “Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair. Just thought you’d be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I’m grateful to you for exposing a cheat!”

Sietsema responded, “Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post. I’d hate to learn otherwise. I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I’m not sure which restaurant this is.”

