Don Jr. on Pardoning Joe Exotic: I’d Be in Favor of it ‘Just For the Meme’

Everyone’s new big Netflix obsession is the docuseries Tiger King. Joe Exotic, the “star” of the show, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted last year on a number of charges, including murder-for-hire.

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jim and Sam Show Monday, and they all joked about the possibility of a pardon for Joe Exotic.

Trump Jr. joked, “Maybe not right now, but I can generally be for this just for the meme. And just for frankly watching the media reaction to this thing. It would be pretty amazing to ultimately see that.”

“Now, I don’t even know exactly what he was — I watched the show, but it’s like, I don’t know exactly what he was guilty of or wasn’t. It doesn’t seem like he was totally innocent of anything,” he continued. “But when they’re saying ‘we’re putting this guy away for 30 years,’ I’m saying that seems sort of aggressive.”

Trump Jr. was also asked about the question of what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband.

Watch above, via SiriusXM.

