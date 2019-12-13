Fox’s Geraldo Rivera Admits Trump ‘Probably’ Had a Quid Pro Quo with Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera conceded to Mediaite founder Dan Abrams that there was “probably” a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine

On Sirius XM’s The Dan Abrams Show, Abrams asked “even if impeachment sucks, can you agree that of course he was withholding the aid and the White House visit?”

“Probably, probably,” Rivera responded.

Rivera went on to explain that this felt like a normal part of policy-making to him.

“If you don’t think there’s this kind of backroom wrangling … of course there is,” Rivera continued pointing to Mick Mulvaney admitting to a quid pro quo in Ukraine (Mulvaney later walked that back).

“What’s different here is the president is surrounded by snitches and backstabbers and rats and snakes, and everything he does is construed in the most evil way possible,” Rivera said.

