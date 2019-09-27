Geraldo Rivera Says He’d Like to Beat Up ‘Rotten Snitch’ Whistleblower for Trump

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera stated he’d like to beat up the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint helped kick-start an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“This is gonna be what the impeachment is all about, maybe one or two little other things fall in,” Rivera said. “So it’s going to be the president of the United States in a conversation that was intercepted by a rotten snitch, I’d love to wap him, but that’s another story.”

“Wap” is a somewhat-archaic term meaning to beat or strike. Rivera’s comment echoes Trump saying earlier that the whistleblower should be punished for “treason.”

Rivera was speaking on Fox & Friends Friday morning about the whistleblower’s complaint, which alleges Trump was trying to coerce the Ukrainian government to help him gain an edge in the upcoming election.

Rivera also lamented the treatment of Trump, complaining the “poor president” was beset by “snitches and rats.”

“Imagine this poor president, his whole tenure in office has been marked by snitches, and rats, and backstabbers, and it’s amazing how he functions at all,” he said.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt argued there is no proof the president did anything wrong by asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden’s family.

“You would have to have proof of quid pro quo … if we don’t have proof that the president was holding back because he wasn’t getting information about Joe Biden’s son, he is not guilty,” she said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

