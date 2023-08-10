Joe Manchin Is ‘Thinking Seriously’ Of Leaving Democratic Party: ‘The Brand Has Become So Bad’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in a recent radio interview that he is “thinking seriously” about leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent ahead of the 2024 election.

Manchin will need to decide before 2024 whether he wants to run for a fourth Senate term or stick his hat in the presidential race as a third-party candidate. Throughout his time in Congress, Manchin has been key a vote for Democrats.

On Thursday, the West Virginian lawmaker told radio host Hoppy Kercheval that he may leave the party because “the brand has become so bad.”

“I’m thinking seriously. For me, I have to have peace of mind, basically. The brand has become so bad. The ‘D’ brand and ‘R’ brand,” Manchin said to Kercheval. “You’ve heard me say a million times, I am not a Washington Democrat.”

Manchin has been at odds with President Joe Biden over a number of issues since he was elected including the ill-fated Build Back Better legislation. He has also threatened to block Biden’s EPA nominees due to the president’s proposal to cut carbon emissions.

Kercheval pressed Manchin over whether his departure from the Democratic would become a reality. Manchin noted that he has “been thinking about that for quite some time” and wants to be “truly an independent voice.”

“When I get ready to make a decision, I’ll come see you,” Manchin concluded.

Sinema said in December, “I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to.”

Fellow moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) departed the Democratic Party, and registered as an independent, but continues to caucus with Democrats.

