MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Ivanka ‘Incriminated Donald Trump’ To Jan. 6 Committee — ‘And I Can Tell You How’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Stephanie Miller that Ivanka Trump “incriminated Donald Trump” when she testified to the Jan. 6 committee this week.

On Friday’s episode of The Stephanie Miller Show, Ms. Miller asked Kirshner about Ms. Trump’s 8 hours of testimony this week. Mr. Kirschner expressed certainty that the former first daughter incriminated her father:

MR. KIRSCHNER: They sat down, they testified, and what they did is they incriminated Donald Trump, and I can tell you how. MS. MILLER: Yeah, OK. MR. KIRSCHNER: Here’s how. Keith Kellogg. OK, that was. Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser said in real time as the attack on the Capitol was in progress. “We all went into the Oval Office and told him, told the president, please call off the attack, condemn the violence. Stop your dogs.” Right? Paraphrasing that last one. and Donald Trump refused, according to Keith Kellogg, a retired military general and Pence’s national security adviser. He’s not as bad as many of the others that were in Trump’s orbit. And then, he said, I tried and failed. Mark Meadows tried and failed. Kayleigh McEnany tried and failed. Ivanka tried and failed, so we sent her back into the Oval Office a second time because she can be pretty tenacious, and she couldn’t get her father to stop the attack on the Capitol. Steph, that is a president in a very real way, waging war against the United States. Even his own daughter couldn’t stop him. That is deeply incriminating information. Presumably, it’s been provided by Ivanka under oath to the J-6 committee, and if I were prosecuting the case, she would be one of the very early witnesses I called because let Donald Trump’s attorney try to say “Ivanka? Yeah, she was the coffee girl, barely knew her, never met her. She’s incredible.” Let them try that. You know, that dog won’t hunt

Mr. Kirschner made similar comments on Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, telling SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Ivanka’s testimony “will damage [Trump] badly.”

