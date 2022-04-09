Doocy Zings Psaki at Briefing Over Smartphones ‘Given to Border Crossers’

At Friday’s White House press briefing, Fox’s Peter Doocy got a zinger across the plate to press secretary Jen Psaki on a question about phones being given to people who have crossed the border illegally.

Earlier in the week, Psaki confirmed to Doocy that phones were being given to some individuals who have crossed illegally as “alternatives to detention programs” and a method to “know where individuals are.”

“This is all part of our effort, as individuals come into the United States and individuals who are entering who will proceed to immigration proceedings, to monitor and track where they are,” said Psaki on Wednesday.

At Friday’s briefing, Doocy followed up, asking whether the White House has plans to “give free smartphones to U.S. citizens that want them?”

Psaki first answered the question with a question: “Should we not be tracking migrants who irregularly cross the border?”

“I’m asking if the same –,” Doocy started to reply.

“Or do you have an alternative suggestion for how they should be tracked?” Psaki asked Doocy.

“I, unfortunately, have not been asked to make U.S. immigration policy,” Doocy quipped. “That’s not my –”

“Today’s your moment,” Psaki snarked, to some laughter from the room.

The two then finished with the question and answers.

DOOCY: Well, it’d be great if anybody that wanted a free phone and a free monthly plan could get one. So, is that going to be an offer for everybody or just people that walk into the country illegally? PSAKI: Well, Peter, as — when we talked about this the other day, what I noted to you is that we have a range of means of tracking individuals who irregularly migrate to the country, as — in order to ensure that they are meeting their Notice to Appear obligations and that they are appearing in court when they should appear in court. Phones is one of them. There are also ankle devices and a range of tracking devices. Eighty percent of individuals have — of non-citizens released at the border from DHS custody under prosecutorial discretion have either received a Notice to Appear or are still within the window to report. So, yes, there is telephonic reporting. There is SmartLink, which enables participant monitoring via smartphone. There’s the Global Positioning System. These are the range of means with modern technology that we monitor. DOOCY: Last one on this: Does the President have any plans to figure out what these small towns who are bracing for a major influx in migrants next month need by making his first-ever trip to the border? PSAKI: I have nothing to predict for you in terms of additional trips. The President will be traveling the country, but I don’t have any more specifics for you at this point. Thanks for the question.

This exchange followed directly after another bantering exchange between the two on the subject of Vice President Kamala Harris not following CDC guidelines after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for covid, as it continues to spread in the administration’s circle.

Watch the clip above, via The White House on YouTube.

