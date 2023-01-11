63-Year-Old ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Roasts 25-Year-Old Georgia QB as ‘Old Man’ Playing College Ball: ‘He’s Old Enough To Be My Father!’

ESPN’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo roasted University of Georgia’s quarterback Stetson Bennett for how much older he is than the average player in college football. “This is ridiculous!” he said Wednesday on ESPN.

Bennett, 25, won his second straight national championship with Georgia on Monday in a blowout over Texas Christian University 65-7. Bennett completed his final season in the college ranks after five seasons as a quarterback. All college athletes have four years of eligibility to complete within five years.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NCAA gave student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, which meant Bennett had a six-year window to compete since he opted out of the 2020 season. On Wednesday, Russo took to First Take‘s airwaves and laid into Bennett for still being a student-athlete at 25 years old.

“You wanna make this a Hollywood story last year because he was community college, applied to Columbia, alright have a little fun with it,” Russo said calmly, and then began to shout. “Enough of Stetson Bennett! He’s old enough to be my father!”

Mad Dog took issue with the fact that Bennett competed against student-athletes in their late teens and early 20s.

“He’s 25 years of age, and he’s playing quarterback for Georgia against 19-year-old kids!” Russo shouted. “This is ridiculous! These quarterbacks who play in college football are old men! He’s 25 years of age!

Russo became sarcastic and listed cutoff dates of what age student-athletes should not be able to compete in college football.

“When’s the cutoff date? 30? 36? Let’s let Aaron Rodgers go back to Cal. This is the dumbest thing in the world!” Russo continued. He’s 25 years of age! And he played last year and won! This is not a Hollywood script that I heard so much about on Monday night!”

Bennett is older than some of the NFL’s younger quarterbacks, like Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who are both 24 years old.

“He’s older than eight quarterbacks in the NFL!” Russo added. He’s playing a bunch of 18-year-old kids who he (Stephen A. Smith) picked to win the game and lost 65-7! That drove me crazy!”

In a very Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo fashion, he lost his voice at the end of his rant.

Stephen A. was very impressed with Russo’s rant after he got done laughing on the side of the screen while Russo continued to yell and shout.

“This is the best one you’ve ever done,” Smith said.

Watch above via ESPN.

