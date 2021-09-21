Brett Favre Mocked by Peyton and Eli Manning for His Rural Internet on MNF: ‘Tin Cans and String Finally Worked’

For the second consecutive week, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning headlined an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2, while the traditional feed was available on ESPN.

The brothers were scheduled to welcome another legendary quarterback to the show in Brett Favre as their first guest. His presence was fitting considering the game between the Packers and Detroit Lions was set in Green Bay, where Favre once dominated.

With Favre unable to connect to the show during the first quarter, the Manning broadcast had to bypass the quarterback as their first guest and go straight to Rob Gronkowski. But by the third quarter, Peyton had enough of the excuses.

“When’s Favre coming on, I want Favre on this show,” the elder Manning demanded. “First quarter – we were throwing incompletions left and right trying to reach the signal.”

“Are we in Keel tonight Brett? Or are we in Hattiesburg?” Peyton continued, to ask Favre what area of Mississippi he’s trying to join the broadcast from. But Favre still wasn’t there. “He’s on dial-up, it takes him a while to get logged in,” Eli joked.

Shortly after Peyton opined to get the iconic Packers quarterback on their show, Favre arrived via Zoom. “My two tin cans and a string finally worked,” Favre said.

Not only was Favre late to the party, but he arrived unprepared. While Peyton was most likely prepping all week for this broadcast, Favre acknowledged he didn’t even watch the first half of the game.

“Again, I haven’t watched the first half, how did Detroit look or play?” Favre asked as Eli went into a 30-second game recap for the former Green Bay quarterback.

Two Hall-of-Famers were on the broadcast in Peyton Manning and Brett Favre and while they were both great on the field, they succeeded in vastly different ways. And that was perfectly exemplified Monday night. Peyton would never be late and was at times criticized for being overprepared, while Favre was the opposite, more known for improvising on the field than doing his homework.

