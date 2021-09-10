ESPN Boots Sideline Reporter from College Football Coverage for Refusing Covid Vaccine

ESPN will be without longtime sideline reporter Allison Williams from their college football coverage this season. Williams, who was noticeably absent from the start of the college football season, announced she refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last week, it was reported that Al Leiter and John Smoltz were no longer allowed in MLB Network’s studios after refusing the vaccine. Williams, however, becomes the first high-profile talent from ESPN to violate the company’s vaccine policy, which mandates the jab for all on-site employees.

“While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother,” Williams wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for a second child.”

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football.

My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

“This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly,” show continued. “I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.

“After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided I must put my family and personal health first. I will miss being on the sidelines and am thankful for the support of my ESPN family. I look forward to when I can return to the games and job that I love.”

Disney, which owns ESPN, announced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all non-union employees last month. But ESPN was ahead of Disney’s policy, having already issued their own vaccine mandate for employees who will be on-site, to ensure compliance with various league and conference protocols.

Williams has been with ESPN since 2011 and moved to their Saturday college football coverage in 2016, teaming with play-by-play voice Bob Wischusen and analyst Dan Orlovsky. She has also worked on the network’s lead college football broadcast crew featuring Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com