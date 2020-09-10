comScore

KC Chiefs Fans Boo During ‘Moment of Unity’ at Pregame Ceremony in NFL’s Opening Game

By Sarah RumpfSep 10th, 2020, 10:20 pm

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans Thursday evening for the NFL’s opening game of the 2020 season, and intended to provide a show of unity by locking arms with their teammates and opponents before the game — but the solemnity of the moment was ruined by fans booing in the stands.

The pregame activities at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri included players from both teams lining up down the center of the field with their arms locked together in a moment of silence for racial equality. NBC’s televised video feed caught audible booing coming from the fans.

The booing was loudly condemned on social media, with many feeling that the players had chosen a way to express their support for racial equality in a respectful and thoughtful way, and not anything that deserved to be booed. Sports journalists in particular were highly critical of the booing.

There were at least two possible counter-theories regarding the booing, however. There were reports that someone yelled “Trump 2020!” in the stands and people booed in response to that, and another theory that the booing was in response to the Texans’ late entry onto the field.

