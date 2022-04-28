Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs this week, getting swept by division rivals Boston Celtics. Since then, Irving and Kevin Durant have been under fire by various sports shows and personalities, most notably Charles Barkley calling Durant a “bus rider” in his NBA career.

Durant and Barkley had their own little dispute this week but clearly the noise got to Kyrie as well, going off in a series of unprompted tweets early Thursday morning, calling out the media and its talking heads for the way athletes are perceived to the public.

When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are.

Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

"When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are. Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people's lives for entertainment," Irving stated in the first tweet.

Clearly, Kyrie is targeting shows on the major networks, such as ESPN and Fox Sports, shifting his focus to the “masters” rather than the “puppets”.

I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life! 🤷🏾‍♂️ My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

"I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life!" Irving said with an emoji. "My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean."

The Nets guard then gave credit to his ancestors as their sacrifices taught him to expect anything in this predominantly white world.

When you become free mentally and spiritually, there is not much this twisted/Racist society can surprise you with. My ancestors left behind all of the wisdom and truth for their agenda to be exposed. When you know exactly who they are, they can’t hide from their filth. pic.twitter.com/I9yGbg4Elf — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

"When you become free mentally and spiritually, there is not much this twisted/Racist society can surprise you with. My ancestors left behind all of the wisdom and truth for their agenda to be exposed. When you know exactly who they are, they can't hide from their filth.

“Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see,” Irving wrote.

The flat-earther finished off his soliloquy of Twitter rants by circling back to the talking heads and how they justify talking about other people’s lives.

Just Watch all of the people who wake up everyday and report about people’s lives on TV and social media, and then profit off of them. Then they justify their jobs by saying they get paid to say how they feel. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Lol Its like these people live in a Fantasy — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

"Just Watch all of the people who wake up everyday and report about people's lives on TV and social media, and then profit off of them. Then they justify their jobs by saying they get paid to say how they feel," he said using another emoji. "Lol Its like these people live in a Fantasy."

The rant obviously caught the attention of a few talking heads, including the big kahuna himself, Stephen A. Smith, calling him out on First Take Thursday, letting Irving know, he’s in a world of trouble come Friday.

“I’m going to let it marinate for the next 24 hours,” Smith said looking into the camera. “If ever the cuffs came off on First Take, it’s coming off tomorrow. I don’t even want to sleep before I comment on this stuff that he just said. I cannot wait. I cannot wait and I told the producers we ain’t touching on this today, I’m going to save it for tomorrow when I got more time.”

First Take is the place to be tomorrow. Kyrie, you’ve been warned.

