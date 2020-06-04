comScore

WATCH LIVE: GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL SERVICE

LeBron James Leads Parade of Sports Figures Calling Out Laura Ingraham For Hypocrisy in Supporting Drew Brees

By KJ EdelmanJun 4th, 2020, 5:04 pm

Athletes from all different sports called out Fox’s Laura Ingraham for defending Drew Brees‘ criticism of protesting during the national anthem while telling LeBron James‘ to “shut up” for his activism in 2018.

In 2018, Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” and to “keep the political commentary to yourself,” responding to his claim that President Donald Trump doesn’t “give a f*ck about the people.” The Fox News host received widespread criticism for her remarks which became the title of a three-part documentary, “Shut Up And Dribble,” by James’ production company.

On Wednesday, Brees criticized athletes who knelt during the national anthem, specifically Colin Kaepernick who some have said was “blackballed” from the NFL for his protest. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo Finance.

Unlike her commentary against James, Ingraham defended the New Orleans Saints quarterback, saying, “He is allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. He is a person. He has some worth, I would imagine. I mean, this is beyond football though. This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist.”

Brees has since apologized for his “insensitive” remarks, but Ingraham’s defense of Brees in comparison to James has been ripped into shreds by the sports community.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: