LSU football fans have suffered a drastic fall from grace, watching their football team compile a putrid 9-9 record since winning a National Championship in Jan. 2020.

From the pinnacle of college football to mounting losses and a soon-to-be-dismissed head coach in Ed Orgeron, fans are infuriated. The frustration reached a boiling point over the weekend when LSU lost to Ole Miss 31-17 and two local radio hosts blew a gasket on the postgame show in Baton Rouge.

Thankfully, 104.5 ESPN’s video producer compiled a highlight reel from Charles Hanagriff and Richard Condon after they repeatedly erupted on-air.

LSU already announced they will be parting ways with Orgeron after the season and one person linked to the job has been University of Louisiana coach Billy Napier. Fed up with his co-host thinking he was endorsing Napier for the job, Hanagriff had a radio outburst for the ages.

“SPEAK IN ENGLISH I’M NOT PUSHING NAPIAR!” Hanagriff screamed. “Your problem is you don’t listen!”

Condon wasn’t fond of the talking-to and responded with a couple of hilarious physical threats. “I’m gonna take the end of my finger and I’m GONNA STICK IT IN YOUR EAR!” Condon fired back at Hanagriff. “I’m gonna put your drawers in the crack of your ass!”

College and professional athletes hate losing, but sometimes fans manage to hate it so much more.

Watch above via 104.5 ESPN

