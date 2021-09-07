Megyn Kelly Says She Has No Sympathy for Rachel Nichols Losing Her ESPN NBA Gig: She Played Along and Then Got ‘Eaten By the Woke’

Last month, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will no longer be part of their NBA coverage, leaving her without an on-air position despite being under contract for another year.

The decision came as an apparent consequence of controversial audio that was leaked earlier this summer, which featured Nichols implying her former colleague Maria Taylor was hosting the NBA Finals because she was Black.

Nichols was not aware she was being recorded and she certainly didn’t consent to it being leaked. Still, Megyn Kelly told Outkick’s Bobby Burack she has “no sympathy” for Nichols losing her prominent role with ESPN. But not because she believes what Nichols did warranted getting fired.

“I have no sympathy for these people who play along then get eaten by the woke,” Kelly said via Outkick. “Like when Rachel Nichols took a hit. Too bad, you have been out here for how long about how bad this country and certain industries are.”

Nichols was not anti-America during her time on-air with the Disney-owned sports brand. Instead, the prominent ESPN NBA host expressed the importance of social equality for women and minorities. The audio that got her canned was from a more than year-old private conversation with PR executive Adam Mendelsohn.

“Well, guess what? The monster came back to get you. I don’t feel sorry for you because you were fighting the wrong battle,” Kelly said of Nichols’ progressive agendas during her time on ESPN.

“Nichols is in no way the worst offender,” Kelly admitted before blasting her CNN foes Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo. “These are our moral arbiters who are casting judgment on regular American citizens who, for the most part, are powerless to fight back.

