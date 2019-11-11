NHL Broadcaster Don Cherry Fired for ‘Divisive Remarks’ About Immigrants in Toronto

National Hockey League broadcaster Don Cherry has been fired over backlash to his comments complaining about immigrants in Toronto.

Cherry’s employer Sportsnet said in a statement that it was firing the former Boston Bruins coach for his “divisive remarks” and “it is the right time for him to immediately step down.”



The firing was in response to an on-air rant on Saturday complaining about how he didn’t see people wearing flowers meant to honor veterans and apparently singling out immigrants who live in Toronto.

“I live in Mississauga,” Cherry said. “Nobody wears, very few people, wear a poppy. Downtown Toronto, forget it. Downtown Toronto nobody wears a poppy.”

“Now you go to the small cities and you know, the rows on rows. You people love — you, that come here, whatever it is — you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price,” he said.

“Hockey is at its best when it brings people together. The comments made last night were offensive and contrary to values we believe in,” the NHL said about Cherry’s comments.

Cherry chose not to apologize for his comments, telling the Toronto Sun “I’ve had my say.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]