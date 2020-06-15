comScore

Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy Under Fire for Wearing an OAN Shirt: 'You're Special Dumb'

By Reed RichardsonJun 15th, 2020, 5:53 pm
OSU Coach Mike Gundy Draws Online Backlash for Wearing OAN T-Shirt

Image of OSU head coach Mike Gundy (right), via Kyle Boone, CBSSports.

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy unleashed a torrent of online outrage — including from his team’s star running back — over an image of him wearing an One American News Network T-shirt during a recent fishing trip.

The furor began when CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone tweeted out a photo of a mulleted Gundy posing in front of his striped bass haul from a fishing trip on Lake Texoma, OAN’s logo on his white T-shirt.

The fledgling conservative cable network, which Gundy called “so refreshing” in April, has drawn attention for being unapologetically pro-Trump and was blasted recently after the president cited a baseless conspiracy aired by the network speculating that a 75-year-old man who was forcibly knocked to the ground by Buffalo police was part of Antifa. One OAN commentator has even clammed Black Lives Matter as a “farce” and rhetorically asked if the movement’s goals were to “kill cops because they’re white” and “to be above the law because of your skin color.”

OSU’s All-American running back and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in 2019, sounded off and effectively announced a boycott of the team and called for Gundy’s ouster.

Other college sports fans weighed in, many of them noting Gundy’s history of making controversial comments and his own visceral reaction to someone wearing a T-shirt he disliked.

