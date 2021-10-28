Shannon Sharpe Convicts Eagles of a Hiring Bias After Head Coach Makes Horribly Bizarre Flower Analogy

If the floundering Philadelphia Eagles are a flower, they’re an ugly one.

After first-year head coach Nick Sirianni made a bizarre analogy Wednesday afternoon, comparing the roster of 53-men to a flower, football Hall-of-Famer and Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe roasted the franchise for their hire.

“This is what I said to the team today,” Sirianni told reporters during his Wednesday press conference. “The results aren’t there right now, but what’s going on here is that there’s growth under the soil. I put a picture of a flower up, and it’s coming through the ground, and the roots are growing out. The roots are continuing to grow out.

“The foundation is being built and that the roots are growing out. And the only way the roots grow out every single day and they grow stronger and they grow better is if we all water, we all fertilize, we all do our part…to water to make sure that, when it does pop out, it really pops out and it grows.”

Time will tell if Sirianni’s metaphor resonated with the Eagles, but it definitely didn’t resonate with Sharpe, who spent 14 seasons in NFL locker rooms, winning three Super Bowls.

“You don’t water a plant every day,” Sharpe said for starters. “But I already knew you were gonna be some bull jive because when you showed to (the introductory) press conference with an Eagles sweatsuit on…I already knew where this was headed.”

“It serves them right,” Sharpe said of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman, the people who hired Sirianni earlier this year.

“You get a job because you look like the person that’s hiring,” the Hall-of-Famer said to co-host Skip Bayless. “And you talk like the person that’s hiring, and you know somebody that knows the person that’s hiring…we know good and well, ain’t no way a brother is going to be able to show up with a sweatsuit on…and get the job. He better be dressed like I am today.”

Prior to taking over as head coach of the Eagles, Sirianni was the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator under Frank Reich. Reich served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl winning season in 2017 and highly recommended Sirianni when they had an opening at head coach earlier this year.

With a 2-5 record on the season, questionable play calling for their young quarterback Jalen Hurts, and repeatedly giving strange press conferences, Sirianni has yet to win Philadelphia over.

Watch above via Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com