‘Shut the Hell UP!’: Stephen A. Smith Erupts On Critics Calling Out His Questionable Baseball Take

As he’s known to do when called out for one of his bizarre takes, Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday doubled down and lashed out at anyone daring to question him.

Smith went viral online after claiming on First Take that Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani isn’t worth the money people project he’ll make when he becomes a free agent this offseason. Many analyst believe because of his elite talent as both a hitter and pitcher, Ohtani see offers above $500 million.

Ohtani recently tore his UCL and won’t pitch again until 2025. Smith argued that because of the injury, Ohtani will also be “compromised” in the field.

The only problem is that Ohtani doesn’t play the field. In fact, he’s been the team’s designated hitter since suffering from the injury. Perhaps one day he’ll play in the outfield full-time because he’s experienced there, but that remains to be seen.

He then made the claim that Ohtani doesn’t sell tickets.

“There’s a bunch of empty seats that I see when Shohei Ohtani’s pitching, let alone hitting” Smith said. “You’re not filling anything. You’re not winning. I’m not giving up that kind of money to him. No! You don’t need it.”

Stephen A. Smith says Shohei Ohtani doesn’t deserve a $500 million contract because the Angels didn’t win or fill seats when he was on the team pic.twitter.com/3Jbq3OmYEY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 20, 2023

Naturally, the baseball community was quick to poke holes in every point Smith made. Later that day, a baseball YouTuber who goes the name Fuzzy was so incensed that he called into The Stephen A. Smith Show that afternoon to try to talk some sense into Smith.

It didn’t go well.

Fuzzy argued that the Angels were fourth in average road attendance, to which Smith said that doesn’t change the fact that he still sees empty seats when he watches games.

Then, Fuzzy called out ESPN’s coverage of baseball in general.

“We’re kind of on the fence when it comes to you and your baseball knowledge,” Fuzzy said. “We’re just wondering, when it comes to your takes with baseball … We want you to talk baseball. We want ESPN to bring Baseball Tonight back. We miss it dearly. But the baseball community almost thinks that you kind of speak on feelings.”

That’s when Smith cut him off.

“First of all, do me a favor: tell the baseball community to shut the hell up,” Smith said.

Fuzzy immediately asked why, resulting in Smith yelling over him.

“I know baseball, the sport,” Smith continued. “What happens is because I’m so busy with other sports watching it, I don’t get to watch as much baseball. But the reason why we don’t watch as much baseball, Fuzzy — if you did your homework — is because people don’t care ratings-wise when we’re watching baseball. We’re trying to change that.”

