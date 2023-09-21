‘A Seismic Moment’: Watch How Fox, MSNBC, and CNN Covered Shocking Rupert Murdoch News

All three major cable networks covered the huge news that media mogul Rupert Murdoch was stepping down from his position as chairman of News Corp. and Fox Corporation, all of them noting the massive impact Murdoch has had on news media over his seven-decade career. Above and below, watch the breaking news coverage from CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, respectively.

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan brought on CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy to discuss Murdoch’s legacy:

Rupert Murdoch is one of the most powerful media moguls in the world. Fox News, everyone’s familiar with it, is arguably the strongest organ in the right-wing media ecosystem. It propped up [former President] Donald Trump for many years. I think most people would suggest that Donald Trump was strongly protected, obviously, by Fox News. And this is Rupert Murdoch, you know, biggest media company. And so he he controls all this. So him stepping down will obviously have not only impact in the media world, but also in the political world.

And on MSNBC, the Morning Joe crew covered Murdoch’s influence, with Way Too Early host Jonathan Lemire calling the news “a seismic moment” and a “media titan”:

He gave birth to Fox News here in the United States, which became the first conservative-leaning cable network and has become such a dominant figure in Republican and national politics now for almost 30 years. … This is a moment of transition for both the newspaper industries, which, of course, he owns a lot of the British tabloids, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, as well as, of course, and television as well. As we see more and more cable cord cutting pivots to streaming in fits and starts. So that’s all significant. Lachlan Murdoch now is going to be running. He is seen politically as perhaps even to the right of his father on many issues, more of a populist. So, we will need to see how this shakes out here for this Republican primary going forward and the national media landscape writ large in the months and years ahead. And they cannot this cannot be overstated. Though, of course, Rupert Murdoch’s age suggested this was coming at some time soon and it ends a game of real-life Succession, wondering who would take over the show, in part based on the Murdochs. But this is a seismic moment for both the media and political landscape in our country.

And of course Fox News covered the story with host Bill Hemmer sharing the “personal news”:

We’d like to add our gratitude as well. Rupert Murdoch created all of this and so much more across America and the globe. His life’s work has left an indelible imprint on the global media landscape. His contributions are both innumerable and extraordinary, and we thank him for letting us be a part of it all. Thank you, Rupert. And congratulations.

