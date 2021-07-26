Trump Bizarrely Envisions LeBron Competing Against Women as a Transgender Athlete

Former president Donald Trump continues to be of the ‘shut up and dribble’ crowd, regularly blasting LeBron James for commenting on social or political issues.

At Saturday’s Turning Point Action “Rally to Protect Our Elections!” event in Phoenix, AZ, Trump couldn’t stick to politics, creating a bizarre hypothetical scenario of LeBron deciding to get a sex change operation.

“I’ll be honest, we all like to win,” Trump said after criticizing a transgender weightlifter. “If I were a coach, I’ll tell you, I wouldn’t be talking to too many women, as we know women. I’d be getting some of these people that, they’re women. Somebody said that if LeBron James ever decided to get the operation, how would he be? How would he be on the court?”

Although LeBron has been quiet on Trump since he was voted out of office last year, the NBA superstar previously made his opinion of the former president known. After referring to Trump as the “so-called president of the United States” in 2017, LeBron later stated his team wouldn’t be going to the White House if they win the NBA Finals.

“By the way, LeBron James? You can have him,” Trump continued at Saturday’s rally. “Did you see the basketball ratings, which were terrible, but they went up after his team was defeated.”

Ratings did go up after LeBron was ousted during the NBA Playoffs this year, but that has much more to do with his Los Angeles Lakers being knocked out in the first round. Ratings in all sports typically increase as the playoffs progress toward its championship round.

Watch above via Newsmax

