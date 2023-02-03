WATCH: Deion Sanders’s Son Awkwardly Meets Student Pretending To Be Deion Sanders’s Son

Deion Sanders‘s son, Shilo Sanders, met a student on the University of Colorado Boulder’s campus who claimed to be Deion Sanders’s son.

Shilo, who will play the safety for his father at UC Boulder next season, walked through campus and came across a student who claimed to be one of Deion’s sons. Deion has three sons, Shilo, Deion Jr., and the future quarterback at Colorado, Shedeur. Apparently, there’s a fourth son roaming around Colorado’s campus, and thankfully, Shilo captured the moment on video and posted it to his TikTok account. The person said his name was also Deion.

“You must be coach Prime’s son,” Shilo said. “Are you coach Prime’s son?”

The student answered, “I am,” and Shilo began to play into the man’s antics and said he must be Deion’s oldest son, Deion Jr.

“I don’t play sports like my brothers and them, ’cause you know? The quarterback,” the unnamed student said.

The issue was the guy did not know the name of his own “brother,” Shedeur. He only referred to him as “the quarterback.”

“Dang, bruh! It’s crazy to actually meet you. I heard Deion’s son was coming up here but just ran into you, bruh,” Shilo said.

The two shook each other’s hands, and then the fake Sanders son asked, “do you play football? Imma tell my dad about you.”

“Oh, definitely, bruh, I’m going to tell mine about you,” Shilo said. “I just met Deion’s son today, damn bruh.”

Sanders, the father, left Jackson State and became the head football coach at Colorado in December. He was heavily criticized by ESPN’s Bomani Jones, who said Sanders “sold a dream and then walked out.” The buzz around Sanders’s arrival at Boulder was so big, he surprised one of the school’s biggest fans, Peggy Coppom, at her home.

Now, students on campus are posing as Deion’s own children.



Watch above via @shilosanders on TikTok.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com