WATCH: Steph Curry Makes a Hole-in-One and Drains a 20-Foot Putt on the 18th Hole to Win Prestigious Celeb Golf Tourney

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry displayed his full range of skills over the weekend at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

First, Curry set sports Twitter ablaze when he knocked in a hole-in-one on the seventh hole of Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course at Lake Tahoe. It was the first time anyone’s ever made an ace on the 152-yard hole.

Curry — who’s never been one to shy away from celebrations on the court — fully embraced the moment. As soon as it went in, the 35-year-old sprinted to the hole with his arms outstretched, relishing in the roar of the crowd around him.

The next day, Curry secured this year’s championship with a clutch 20-foot Eagle putt on the 18th hole. He’s the first active player to win the championship since NFL kicker Al Del Greco did it in 2000.

STEPH CURRY WINS THE @ACChampionship WITH A EAGLE ON 18! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/OH8alOhYMn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

While his golf skills were impressive, Curry did get a chance to remind everyone that he’s the greatest shooter in the history of basketball. Between holes, celebrities passed a hoop and were free to take a few long-range shots. Naturally, Curry made his on the first try.

Steph made the shot on the first try because of course he did 😂 pic.twitter.com/SFnyFvjrym — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2023

Bored with the idea of easily making normal shots like that, he decided to up the ante the next time by throwing the ball over his head with his back to the hoop.

It still almost went in.

Steph Curry is out here attempting trick shots between holes at the @ACChampionship. 😂🏀 pic.twitter.com/jPQ1TuqvaI — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 14, 2023

