World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe Announces Retirement From Women’s Soccer: ‘I Feel Incredibly Grateful’

One of the most legendary athletes in U.S. women’s soccer, Megan Rapinoe, announced her retirement from the sport on Saturday. The 38-year-old athlete will be retiring from the National Women’s Soccer League after her final season with the OL Reign, and this summer will be her last appearance at the Women’s World Cup.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it,” Rapinoe said in a statement, according to CBS News.

In a tweet sent out to her followers on Saturday, Rapinoe shared a picture of her younger self, adding, “I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along.”

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

The Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion began playing soccer professionally in 2006. Sports analysts credit Rapinoe as being one of the essential talents that has helped the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team progress to the World Cup.

During her reign on the U.S. team in 199 international appearances, the team had a 86% winning percentage. By the time she retires, Rapinoe will be the 14th player in U.S. history to represent the country on the world stage for 200 appearances.

In 2019, the athlete rose when lead the U.S. team to its fourth World Cup title while advocating for equal pay for female soccer athletes. She openly opposed the policies of then-President Donald Trump and was advocate for progressive issues such as LGBTQ rights.

President Joe Biden awarded Rapinoe with the President Medal of Freedom last year, the nation’s highest civilian honor. She is the first soccer player and sixth female athlete to receive the award.

