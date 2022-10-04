Twitter Employees Explode Over Musk Deal: ‘Cue the Layoffs’

Some Twitter employees were quick to express their grievances after it was reported Elon Musk is ready to push forward with his purchase of the social media platform.

Twitter employees have protested the potential sale in the past and this time is no different. On the app Blind, where employees can post anonymously about companies, one employee referred to Musk as an “angry triggered billionaire.”

“So we’ve got an angry triggered billionaire going to own us, who’s looking for vengeance, the worst financial market in years; hiring freezes everywhere. Q4 is looking great,” one posted to the app.

The reaction from Twitter employees on @TeamBlind — an app that allows people at different companies to post anonymously — is something to behold. #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/oUJJ3Qoplb — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) October 4, 2022

Twitter employees heard news of the latest development in Musk’s potential purchase while they were in a meeting discussing the company’s goals in 2023, Bloomberg reported.

“Living the plot of Succession is fucking exhausting,” Rumman Chowdhury, Twitter’s director of machine learnings ethics, transparency and accountability, tweeted in reaction to the Musk news.

Living the plot of succession is fucking exhausting — Rumman Chowdhury (@ruchowdh) October 4, 2022

“This Twitter employee sums up what I’m hearing from folks inside the company today,” CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan commented on the message.

This Twitter employee sums up what I’m hearing from folks inside the company today. https://t.co/vFs8ykOgWN — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) October 4, 2022

There were reportedly many such reactions on Blind. “Am worried not so much about the Elon takeover and the consequences in the workplace, more so that he will turn this platform into a political weapon for harassing everybody, some behavior he is already exhibiting this week,” one Twitter employee wrote on the app.

On Twitter, and in comments to the media, others weighed in publicly.

“I encourage every Twitter employee to go outside and take a walk,” EJ Samson, who works in Global Business Marketing at Twitter, tweeted.

I encourage every Twitter employee to go outside and take a walk pic.twitter.com/q21Jjxeq37 — EJ Samson (@ejsamson) October 4, 2022

Twitter’s head of global development Nola Weinstein simply indicated what a roller coaster it has all been.

Never boring over here… — Nola Weinstein (@NolaBeth) October 4, 2022

One Twitter employee speaking to NBC News’s Ben Collins on the condition of anonymity expressed frustration with the will they/won’t they to the Musk/Twitter deal.

“At this point, just do it or don’t. I’m so sick of having my life dictated by the whims of bored manbabies,” the employee said.

Others speaking on Blind feared they could lose certain job benefits under Musk, or lose their jobs in general, according to CNN.

“Cue the layoffs,” one employee commented.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com