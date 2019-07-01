CNN’s Anderson Cooper sharply criticized President Donald Trump as “dictator curious” for his continual praise and ongoing cozy relationships with authoritarian leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and North Korea’s Kim Jong un.

Fresh off Trump’s visit to the G-20 summit in Japan and an impromptu trip to the Korean peninsula’s DMZ, Cooper used a segment entitled “There’s something about a dictator” to etch a through-line connecting the president’s recent, fawning comments toward Putin, MBS, China’s president-for-life Xi Jinping, and, finally, the vicious ruler of North Korea.

“More evidence from the G-20 trip he’s happier talking to tyrants than heads of state like himself,” Cooper said. “Hard-headed diplomacy deals with savory characters and outright thugs, and if that’s what the president was doing, it would be controversial but for good purpose or even a definable purpose. Instead, though, his critics, and they span the spectrum, worry this president turned what used to be a diplomatic necessity for advancing the interests of the United States and democracies into something else.”

“There is just something that meeting with Putin that does it to him that makes him giddy and dictator curious. The same for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, MBS, whom the CIA believes authorized the murder and dismemberment of the Washington-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” Cooper added later. “He gets along with Mohammad just fine, and Kim, and Vlad, as for Theresa May, Angela Merkel, Shinzo Abe, well, they aren’t accused killers, and it seems in the president’s eyes, that means they don’t have the right stuff.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

