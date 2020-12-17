The vacant shell of one of President Donald Trump’s failed Atlantic City casinos has been an eyesore for the city’s skyline for several years, but that’s coming to an end soon. The city is going to implode the former Trump Plaza in January — and they’re auctioning off the right to push the big button to make it go BOOM.

“Implode Trump Plaza for Charity!” reads the chipper headline on the Bodnar’s Auction Sales website, offering a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to bid on the right to trigger the demolition currently scheduled for January 29, 2021 — just nine days after Inauguration Day. Setting off the implosion “will be done remotely and can be done anywhere in the world as well as close to the Plaza as we can safely get you there!” But you’ll have to pony up for the right to symbolically take down Trump as the current bid is more than $53,000.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The inspiration for the demolition auction seems to have been sparked by Trump himself, at least indirectly. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small told the Associated Press that he didn’t appreciate some of Trump’s comments about his city.

“Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out,” said Small. “I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.”

The Trump Plaza was originally built in 1984, and closed in 2014. In recent years, the building has deteriorated so much that large chunks of the facade broke off one of the hotel towers and crashed to the ground.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]