Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s speech today on how it’s time to move on from the Mueller investigation as “despicable.”

“This investigation went on for two years. It is finally over. Many Americans were waiting to see how elected officials would respond,” McConnell said. “With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify and confront the real challenges before us? Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing? Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship and keep guiding ourselves to the point that Putin and his agents need only sit on the sidelines and watch us as their job is actually done for them? Regrettably the answer is pretty obvious.”

Schumer told Chris Hayes tonight that “what Leader McConnell did today on the floor was nothing short of despicable.”

“To say that it’s over, case closed, when we haven’t even begun to investigate the report and Mueller hasn’t testified––and it’s Mueller knows what the report says, not Barr’s spin on that report––to not see the underlying documentation and how deeply Russia affected things and what they might do in 2020. For McConnell to do this, for Trump to do this is despicable.”

“For McConnell to run away from this––he’s done a lot of very, very bad things, but this is one of the most despicable,” he repeated.

“We have bipartisan bills ready to go forward… that would stop the Russians from interfering in large part in our elections,” Schumer said. “He won’t even let there be a debate on them. That’s a disgrace.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

