President Donald Trump said in an interview excerpt released tonight that he would certainly be open to receiving foreign info about his 2020 opponent, stunning the Situation Room panel on CNN tonight.

CNN’s Evan Perez said it’s “stunning” for a U.S. president to say “meh, it’s not a big deal” to such an important questions. Kaitlan Collins said no matter what, Trump just does not admit he makes mistakes, even if that means saying the FBI director is wrong.

Susan Hennessey brought up the Mueller report and the conclusions the special counsel reached about Russian interference before saying, “Moving forward for the 2020 election, I don’t know anybody who can make the claim that everybody is not fully aware that accepting this kind of information isn’t a criminal violation. This was also an open invitation for foreign countries to now interfere in the U.S. election.”

Sabrina Siddiqui noted how the Mueller report said the Trump campaign knew they would “benefit electorally” from Russian efforts, and that Trump appears to “think there was anything wrong with the what the Russians did in 2016.”

